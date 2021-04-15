‘ECI did not consider pandemic while announcing election’

Form all-party panels to oversee COVID-19 regulations, vaccination: PT chief

The Election Commission of India (ECI) “committed a mistake” by not considering the COVID-19 pandemic while announcing the Assembly election, due to which the State is now facing a surge in cases, charged Puthiya Tamilagam president K. Krishnasamy here on Thursday.

“They (ECI) have acted in a mechanical manner and have not applied their mind at all,” he told mediapersons. The Assembly election must have been postponed by three to six months in view of the pandemic, he added. “It is not my intention to blame anyone, whether Central or State government. Everyone together committed a mistake and now the people are suffering,” Dr. Krishnasamy said.

He proposed formation of all-party committees at the State and district levels to oversee the COVID-19 regulations and vaccination process. “I do not think that the present government can take up this challenge alone,” he claimed. The Governor of Tamil Nadu must appoint two advisers to monitor these all-party committees to tackle the second wave of COVID-19, he suggested.

The State government must actively focus on vaccination as it is the “the only way to prevent morbidity and mortality,” Dr. Krishnasamy said. Instead of levying fines for people not wearing masks, the government must issue masks free of cost, he said.