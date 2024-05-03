GIFT a SubscriptionGift
E-pass for T.N. hill stations | Nilgiris residents who own vehicles registered in other districts also have to get e-pass

This follows the Madras High Court’s order mandating e-passes for vehicles entering the district from May 7 to 30

May 03, 2024 03:38 pm | Updated 03:38 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

Nilgiris residents, who own vehicles that are registered outside of the Nilgiris will need to get an e-pass from the Regional Transport Office in Udhagamandalam to continue using their vehicles without hassle within the district, a press release stated.

Watch | Why is e-Pass mandatory for entering Nilgiris and Kodaikanal?

Following the Madras High Court’s order that said vehicles entering the Nilgiris will need to mandatorily get an e-pass to enter the district from May 7 to June 30, it has been announced that all “TN-43” registered vehicles (with a Nilgiris licence plate) will be exempt from requiring an e-pass. However, vehicles that are registered outside the Nilgiris will need to get an e-pass from the RTO by providing original ownership documentation, an insurance certificate as well as the pollution certificate to the RTO, the press release said.

