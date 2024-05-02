GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Watch | Why is e-Pass is mandatory for entering Nilgiris and Kodaikanal?

Watch | Why is e-Pass is mandatory for entering Nilgiris and Kodaikanal?
| Video Credit: Thamodharan B.

An e-pass is now required to visit the Nilgiris and Kodaikanal, though we are not in the midst of the pandemic

May 02, 2024 09:48 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST

D. Suresh Kumar

A division bench of the Madras High Court has mandated that all vehicles seeking to enter these two hill stations must obtain an e-pass between May 7 and June 30. The district collectors will use this e-pass system to collect data on the number of vehicles entering the ghat roads, the number of tourists in each of these vehicles, and the duration of stay of these visitors, and more. 

This info will be used by a team of experts, including a professor of IIM (B) and the IIT (Madras) to fix the carrying capacity for the ghat roads. Local residents will not be required to obtain these e-passes.

Why did the Madras High Court venture into this issue of e-passes? What are the differences in the restrictions between now and the COVID pandemic? What were some of the previous attempts to fix carrying capacities in tourist destinations?

Presentation: D. Suresh Kumar

Production: Shibu Narayan

Video: Thamodharan B.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / India / Nilgiris / holiday or vacation / tourism

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.