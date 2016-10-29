e-Commerce portals make hay

While e-commerce portals have had larger sales this festival season, the ventures have also had more brands, products getting into the online market place.

According to Mayank Shivam, category leader of Amazon Fashion, kids apparel saw 600 per cent increase in selection with more than 70,000 styles added in the last one year. There is a host of character merchandise such as Disney and Motu Patlu and the sales growth is coming from metro cities and the smaller towns. About 60 per cent of its branded players are from the south. Manufacturers and distributors list their selection on the portal. The demand is more for fashion apparels for children aged between seven and 14 years. And, there is a growing need for branded wear. About 80 per cent of the sale during the festival season was for branded apparel.

Shopclues.com launched a Made in Indian campaign recently and it brought together artisans and micro, small and medium-scale enterprises on this platform. It has about 1000 products in this section and 40 per cent are from Tamil Nadu, says Nitin Kochhar, its vice-president of categories. Shopclues has training modules for sellers and the demand is more for products related to home, kitching, and gifting.

The home decor products saw huge sales. Products under the Made in India category registered Rs. 2 crore sale in the last couple of weeks, he said.

Local retailers too expanded their presence online. They launched their collections on more number of online market places and expanded the product range this festival season.