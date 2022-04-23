DVAC seizes ₹28.35 lakh in unaccounted cash from Joint Transport Commissioner’s car in Coimbatore

The cash seized by the DVAC from the personal car of the Joint Transport Commissioner, Coimbatore zone, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In a major haul, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Saturday seized ₹28.35 lakh in unaccounted cash from the personal vehicle of the Joint Transport Commissioner, Coimbatore Zone, in a surprise check conducted in Coimbatore.

The cash, in bundles of ₹2,000 and ₹ 500 denomination currencies, was seized from the car of K. Umasakthi, Joint Transport Commissioner for Coimbatore Zone comprising Coimbatore, Tiruppur and the Nilgiris districts.

According to the DVAC, it received credible information that Umasakthi was collecting bribe from different sources through retired office assistant M. Selvaraj. DVAC officials in Coimbatore, along with the Deputy Inspection Cell Officer of Coimbatore District, carried out a joint surprise check on Saturday.

The team intercepted Umasakthi’s vehicle at Krishna Street on Sowripalayam Road around 11 a.m. The sleuths searched the vehicle and found ₹ 28,35,000 in unaccounted cash.

DVAC officials said that a case has been registered and further inquiries were on.