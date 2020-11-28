Coimbatore

DVAC raids sub-registrar office

Officials from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) raided the sub-registrar office in Tiruchengode from Thursday evening. According to officials, based on a tip-off, a team of DVAC officials led by DSP Jayakumar raided the premises and seized ₹7.15 lakh of unaccounted cash. The vigilance officials are inquiring the staff at the office.

