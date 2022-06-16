Dumping of solid waste on Poondurai Road in Erode continues

Road users have opposed indiscriminate dumping of solid waste, particularly plastic waste, along Poondurai Road.

Heaps of garbage wrapped in plastic bags were dumped frequently by residents at many spots on the stretch of the arterial road that leads to Arachalur and Kangeyam. Also, after unpacking materials, traders dumped the waste along the stretch that comes both under Corporation limits and in 6 Pudur village panchayat. Many vacant plots are located along the road and residents and traders dump the waste even during the day time. “After garbage gets piled up, conservancy workers remove it once every two or three weeks”, said a shopkeeper at Vaikalmedu.

Residential areas have mushroomed in Moolapalayam, Vaikalmedu, Karumbarai, Ragupathi Naicken Palayam, Poonga Nagar, State Bank Nagar, Kurikaranpalayam and other areas in and around the city where solid waste management continue to be a major challenging. “Many wrap waste materials in plastic covers and throw it along the road”, said M.S. Bharathi of Moolapalayam. She said that illegal dumping is affecting the public, environment and the domestic animals that feed on it. “Placing adequate bins would be a solution”, she said.

Though conservancy workers collect waste from households, many residents prefer to dump it along the road at their convenient time. “Stringent action should be taken against people who dump the waste along the road for which CCTV cameras should be placed”, she added.

Shopkeepers said that people from other areas also dump the waste along the road and added that the perennial issue needs to be addressed. Corporation officials said that despite warnings, many dump waste along the road and they were forced to clear it regularly.