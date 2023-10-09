October 09, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore City Police and Park Group of Institutions jointly launched an online platform, Drug Free Kovai, to engage students in anti-drug drives and awareness activities.

City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan said the main focus of launching the website (https://drugfreekovai.com) was to engage college students to fight against drugs.

The website allows students to take a pledge against drugs for which an e-certificate with digital signature will be generated. He said the campaign was aiming to engage the maximum number of students to take the pledge against drugs and set a world record.

The website has awareness contents such as legal provisions against drug users and drug suppliers; dos and don’ts to be followed if one person is offered drugs; ill-effects of different types of drugs; and contact details of police stations in the city.

Deputy Commissioners of Police K. Shanmugam (south), G. Chandeesh (north) and Chief Executive Officer of Park Group of Institutions Anusha Ravi were present at the launch.