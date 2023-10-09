HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Drug Free Kovai website launched in Coimbatore

October 09, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan launching Drug Free Kovai website on Monday.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan launching Drug Free Kovai website on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Coimbatore City Police and Park Group of Institutions jointly launched an online platform, Drug Free Kovai, to engage students in anti-drug drives and awareness activities.

City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan said the main focus of launching the website (https://drugfreekovai.com) was to engage college students to fight against drugs.

The website allows students to take a pledge against drugs for which an e-certificate with digital signature will be generated. He said the campaign was aiming to engage the maximum number of students to take the pledge against drugs and set a world record.

The website has awareness contents such as legal provisions against drug users and drug suppliers; dos and don’ts to be followed if one person is offered drugs; ill-effects of different types of drugs; and contact details of police stations in the city.

Deputy Commissioners of Police K. Shanmugam (south), G. Chandeesh (north) and Chief Executive Officer of Park Group of Institutions Anusha Ravi were present at the launch.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime / narcotics & drug trafficking

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.