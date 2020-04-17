Drone video becomes viral

A video of drone surveillance released by the Salem City Police on its social media page has become viral and garnered mixed response.

Following suit of the Tiruppur police, the city police on Friday released a video of its drone surveillance in Nagaramalai area. When police personnel from Alagapuram station used drone cameras to monitor the public movement, they noticed a few youth playing cricket in the foothills.

Noticing the drone, the youth started running in various directions. While one went and hid behind a tree and tried to shoo away the drone with a cricket bat, another tried to cover his face with his T-shirt.

The police released the video on its Facebook page and it garnered over 6,000 reactions by Friday evening and over 250 comments. Over 7,000 persons have shared the video. The police are using drones to monitor illegal distillation in certain hilly terrains and at the containment zones here.