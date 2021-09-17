DRI seizes gold, traded goods from air passengers, six arrested

Officials of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence arrested six persons recently and recovered 3,985 gms of gold worth ₹1.92 crore and traded goods (foreign cigarettes, electronic items, etc) worth ₹1.16 crore.

According to a release, six persons, who reached Coimbatore International Airport from Sharjah by Air Arabia flight on September 13, were intercepted based on specific intelligence. The passengers had concealed gold and traded goods in their body and dress. The officials recovered the goods worth totally ₹3.08 crore.