Draft electoral roll for Coimbatore, Tiruppur released

Pollachi Sub-Collector Thakare Shubham Dnyandeorao on Monday released the draft electoral roll at the Coimbatore Collectorate.

As per the draft electoral roll, the 10 Assembly constituencies in the district had 15.19 lakh men voters, 15.64 lakh women voters and 518 voters from the third gender. In all, there were 30.14 lakh voters.

Prior to the release of the draft electoral roll, the officials involved in electoral roll preparation work had removed 15,476 entries – 7,796 entries of deceased voters, 4,614 entries of voters who had migrated out of the district and 3,066 duplicate entries.

In the last final roll released on March 19, 2021, there were 30,82,028 voters. Thereafter when the administration took up the exercise to add or delete names and modify details in the electoral roll, it received 18,013 applications for inclusion of names and 15,476 applications for deletion of names, the release said.

Henceforth, the addition of names to voters list would be a continuous process wherein applicants could reach out to the electoral registration officers.

Alternatively, those desirous of submitting application for inclusion of names could also visit www.nvsp.in.

The electoral roll was released in the presence of Collector (trainee) R. Sharanya, Personal Assistant-General Muthuramalingam, Personal Assistant-Elections Sivakumar and representatives of political parties, said a release from the district administration.

Tiruppur

District Collector and District Election Officer S. Vineeth released the draft electoral roll at the District Collectorate on Monday in the presence of representatives from political parties ahead of the urban local body elections.

A release said that Tiruppur district had eight Assembly constituencies namely Dharapuram (Reserved), Kangeyam, Avinashi (Reserved), Tiruppur North, Tiruppur South, Palladam, Udumalpet and Madathukulam. The eight constituencies had 11,68,682 men voters, 11,97,236 women voters and 293 voters from the third gender. In all, there were 23,66,211 voters.

As per the draft electoral roll, Palladam had the largest electorate in the district with 3,91,494 voters and Madathukulam had the lowest electorate with 2,48,705 voters. Tiruppur district had 2,512 polling stations in total, the release said.