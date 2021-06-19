Coimbatore

‘Do not sell medicines without prescriptions’

Revenue District Officer of Attur S. Saranya held discussions with pharmacies here and advised them to follow all protocols while giving medicines to people. Pharmacies were advised to not sell medicines without prescription and not to administer injections. Pharmacies should not sell medicines to people without masks and ensure COVID-19 protocols like physical distancing and hand sanitisation.

Pharmacies were advised not to sell biscuits or other products and officials said stern action would be taken if guidelines were not followed.


