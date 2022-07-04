DMS team conducts inquiry with accused in oocytes sale case

The Hindu Bureau July 04, 2022 17:48 IST

On June 30 the court had granted permission to conduct inquiries with the four accused within the prison premises

In a case related to a group forcing a minor girl to sell her oocytes to private hospitals, a team from the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services (DMS) held inquiries at the prison with her mother’s companion and the man who prepared a fake Aadhaar card on Monday. A team led by A. Viswanathan, Joint Director of Medical and Rural Health Services (ACTs), visited the sub-jail in Erode and questioned the 25-year-old man who prepared the Aadhaar card that was submitted as proof in hospitals. The card was prepared with a different name and date of birth to show her as an adult. Later, the team visited the district jail at Gobichettipalayam and questioned her mother’s companion. Also, inquiries were held with the girl’s mother and the intermediary at the Coimbatore Central Prison for Women. The court had, on June 30, granted permission to conduct inquiries with the four accused within the prison premises on July 4 in the presence of Superintendent of Prisons.



