DMK wins top posts in Krishnagiri

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has won the posts of district Chairperson and vice-chairperson here. The DMK's Malarvizhi Nagarajan and Sheikha Rasheed won the top posts to the district panchayat.

DMK and the AIADMK won four unions each, wresting the post of Chairpersons, while the DMK's ally CPI won the chairperson's post in Kelamangalam. The indirect elections to Uthangarai was deferred following law and order concerns after allegations of partisanship by officials by the DMK.

The DMK won the chairperson's posts in Mathur (P. Vijayalakshmi); Veppanapalli (P. Sarojini); Thally (V. Srinivadulureddy); and Bargur (C. Kavitha).

The DMK's candidate to Veppanapalli was chosen by lot. Of the 15 votes, the AIADMK and the DMK secured seven votes each, while one vote was dismissed as invalid. A lot was picked to elect the winner candidate. The AIADMK won Hosur (M Sasi); Shoolagiri (H.Lavanya); Krishnagiri (R.Amsa); and Kaveripattinam (P.Ravi).

In Uthangarai, it was high drama writ large, as the two parties were at loggerheads alleging partisanship by the officials. Following escalation of law and order issues, the indirect elections to Uthangarai was deferred.

