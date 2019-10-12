‘DMK will protest for people’s cause’: MLA

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) would continue to hold protests to champion people's cause by overcoming hurdles from the government machinery, the party's Coimbatore urban district in-charge and MLA N. Karthik said in a release here on Friday.

In the backdrop of Thursday's black shirt protest, the MLA said the State Government or the Coimbatore Corporation or the police would not be able to stop the protest and if they threw legal challenges, the party would successfully overcome those to hold protest.

The Corporation that was supposed to issue a white paper to explain the rationale behind the awarding of a 26-year contract to French firm Suez India Pvt. Ltd. for revamping water distribution was keen on thwarting the DMK's protest.

As a political party, it was the DMK's responsibility to hold the government accountable, question and protest anti-people policies. The DMK sought the annulment of the contract signed with Suez and roll back property tax revision.