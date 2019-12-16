DMK to contest in 50 Panchayat Union wards

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam announced on Sunday that its candidates will contest in 50 Panchayat Union wards and six District Panchayat wards in Tiruppur district for the rural local body elections.

K. Selvaraj, district secretary of DMK, announced the allocation of wards to its allies.

Congress was allocated three District Panchayat wards and seven Panchayat Union wards. The CPI was allocated two Panchayat Union wards, CPI(M) five Panchayat Union wards and the MDMK two Panchayat Union wards.

Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK) will contest in one District Panchayat ward and two Panchayat Union wards in the DMK’s ‘Rising Sun’ symbol, Mr. Selvaraj said.

Tiruppur Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan inspected the training programme for polling officers. He visited Jaivabai Municipal Girls Higher Secondary School and a private wedding hall on Cheyur Road where the programmes were being held. A total of 9,837 polling officers will be trained in two phases, a release said.