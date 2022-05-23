DMK rule will be golden period for temples: Sekarbabu 

: The present DMK rule would be a golden period in temple administration as unprecedented number of schemes for temple development and devotees’ welfare were being taken up, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P.K. Sekarbabu said here on Monday. Speaking to reporters, he said: “That this government had increased from ₹ 1 lakh to ₹ 2 lakh the grant given to 12,959 temples for one-time prayers and increased the number of such temples by another 2,000, given a monthly aid of ₹ 1,000 each to 10,150 priests, freed temple lands worth ₹ 2,500 crore of encroachments and collected ₹ 180 crore as rent arrears in the last three months alone would make it a golden period in temple administration,” he said and added, “these would be talking points for the next 100 years.” The Department had proposed to take up for renovation this year 80 temples that were over 1,000 years old. The Chief Minister had sanctioned ₹ 100 crore. Last year, the government took up temple maintenance and consecration work at ₹ 662 crore; this year it proposed to take up the work in 1,500 temples at ₹ 1,000 crore, Mr. Sekarbabu said.

Unlike the last 10 years where temple maintenance and devotees’ convenience were given the least priority, the present government was committed to devotees welfare. That was the reason that he had visited Vellingiri hills on Sunday to understand devotees need there and continued visiting temples on Monday.

The Minister also said his Department was in the process of preparing master plan for five temples including the Marudhamalai, Tiruttani, Rameswaram and a couple of others to improve infrastructure. In Marudhamalai, the Department was looking at constructing a multi-level car parking, erecting an elevator, etc. As for the Perur Patteeswarar Temple, the Department was taking steps for consecration as the last one was held in 2010. Along with the Perur Temple, the Department would take up maintenace work in its sub temples as well, he said and added, “that this government treating theists and atheists alike was Dravidian model.” Ends/KM