DMK MP demands extension of train services from Coimbatore to Pollachi

K. Shanmugasundaram has written to Southern Railway, seeking the extension of the Coimbatore-Bengaluru and the Coimbatore-Chennai Cheran Express from Coimbatore to Pollachi

March 16, 2024 01:14 pm | Updated 01:14 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Pollachi DMK MP K. Shanmugasundaram

Pollachi DMK MP K. Shanmugasundaram | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Pollachi DMK Member of Parliament K. Shanmugasundaram has written to the General Manager of Southern Railway, seeking the extension of the Coimbatore-Bengaluru and the Coimbatore-Chennai Cheran Express from Coimbatore to Pollachi.

Mr. Shanmugasundaram said that whenever he demanded the extension of train services, the Railways always turned it down, citing operational and maintenance reasons. This time, the MP said, he had assured the Railway authorities that he would facilitate the electricity connection for the Pollachi junction and also facilitate the pumping of water from Aliyar river to clean and water of coaches of trains that originated from Pollachi.

