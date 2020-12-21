Coimbatore

DMK functionary hacked to death

A DMK functionary was hacked to death during the late hours of Sunday at Komarapalayam.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Saravanan from Kaveri Nagar.

On Sunday night, while Saravanan was chatting with his friends near his residence unidentified persons, who came in a two-wheeler, pushed Saravanan and hacked him to death. His friends, Prabhakaran and Muralidharan who suffered injuries in the attack have been admitted at at Erode Government Hospital.

Komarapalayam police have registered case and are investigating.

