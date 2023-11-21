DMK functionary from Pollachi arrested for biting man

November 21, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The police arrested a DMK functionary at Ambarampalayam, near Pollachi in Coimbatore district, late on Monday on charges of biting a man.

The accused has been identified as B. Faizal (40), a resident of Meenkarai Road at Ambarampalayam. He is the husband of Sagar Banu, president of Ambarampalayam village panchayat.

Faizal was arrested based on a complaint lodged by M. Ilaiyaraja (27), a resident of Kamatchi Amman temple street at Vazhaikombu, near Anaimalai.

According to the police, Mr. Ilaiyaraja was a driver of a mini goods carrier. He parked his friend’s pickup vehicle in front of a hospital at Ambarampalayam on Sunday evening. He came to know later that Faizal punctured the tyres of the vehicle.

Mr. Ilaiyaraja and his brother Karthik met Faizal around 10 p.m. and questioned him for puncturing the tyres. This led to an altercation and Faizal bit on Mr. Ilaiyaraja’s chest. The injured man sought treatment at Government Hospital at Anaimalai, from where he was referred to the District Headquarters Hospital, Pollachi.

The police booked Faizal for various offences and arrested him on Monday night. He was remanded in judicial custody.