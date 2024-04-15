GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

DMK, BJP did nothing for Coimbatore: S.P. Velumani

April 15, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The DMK and the BJP governments in the State and the Centre did nothing for the expansion of Coimbatore airport, said former Minister S.P. Velumani in Coimbatore on Monday.

Mr. Velumani told presspersons the DMK had done nothing for people in the last three years. The AIADMK had transformed Coimbatore. It had shown 50 years’ development in five years. The BJP had just 3% vote share and did not have people to work at the poll booths. It won a seat in Coimbatore Assembly constituency because of the AIADMK. The BJP was releasing false opinion polls. The DMK abandoned the Anamalai-Nallar scheme though the AIADMK had initiated it.

Related Topics

Coimbatore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.