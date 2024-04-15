DMK, BJP did nothing for Coimbatore: S.P. Velumani

April 15, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The DMK and the BJP governments in the State and the Centre did nothing for the expansion of Coimbatore airport, said former Minister S.P. Velumani in Coimbatore on Monday.

Mr. Velumani told presspersons the DMK had done nothing for people in the last three years. The AIADMK had transformed Coimbatore. It had shown 50 years’ development in five years. The BJP had just 3% vote share and did not have people to work at the poll booths. It won a seat in Coimbatore Assembly constituency because of the AIADMK. The BJP was releasing false opinion polls. The DMK abandoned the Anamalai-Nallar scheme though the AIADMK had initiated it.