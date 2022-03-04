DMK bags Chairman post in four municipalities in Erode

The DMK candidates in all the four municipalities were elected unopposed for the post of Chairman while the two posts of Vice-Chairman were bagged by its alliance partners for which indirect elections were held on Friday.

Elected Chairman/Chairperson and Vice-Chairman and Vice-Chairperson in each municipalities were: Bhavani Municipality - Sinduri of DMK (Chairperson) and C. Mani of CPI (Vice-Chairman), Puliyampatti - T. Janardanan of DMK (Chairman) and P.A. Chidambaram of DMK (Vice-Chairman), Gobichettipalayam – N.R. Nagaraj of DMK (Chairman) and P. Deepa of INC as Vice-Chairperson and Sathyamangalam Municipality - R. Janaki of DMK (Chairperson) and R. Natraj of DMK as Vice-Chairperson.

Though the DMK announced that a Congress candidate would contest for the post of Vice-Chairman in Gobichettipalayam Municipality, the party did not announce its candidature till Thursday night. Later, it settled down for the post of Vice-Chairman after which Ms. Deepa was elected unopposed as Vice-Chairperson.

Of the total 42 town panchayats, DMK candidates were elected Chairman in 35 town panchayats, AIADMK in two (Appakudal and Lakkampatti), MDMK in one (Chennasamudram), Congress in one (Vadugapatti) and independents in two town panchayats (Pethampalayam and Vengambur).

In Anthiyur town panchayat, no ward members turned up for the indirect election and the returning officer postponed the election. DMK members said since the party had allotted the post of Chairman to CPI (M), they opposed it and did not participate in the election.