DMK alliance will win Assembly polls: CPI (M)

The DMK-led alliance in the State will register a total win in the Assembly elections the way it did during the Parliamentary elections, Polit Bureau member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) G. Ramakrishnan said here on Friday.
Mr. Ramakrishnan said people were unhappy with the AIADMK and the BJP governments. These parties would try to bribe voters to win the Assembly elections. But they would not be able to do so. That was why they lost in the Parliamentary elections, he said.
The farmers' protest in New Delhi against the farm laws would be remembered always. It was because of the united fight of the farmers that the Central government offered to suspend the implementation of the laws for 18 months. But the farmers had rejected the proposal and sought the repeal of all the three laws.
The Left parties registered a sweeping win in the local body elections in Kerala and were also confident of winning a large number of seats in the local body elections in States such as Karnataka and Rajasthan, he said.
