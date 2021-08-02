DJ memorial photography contest winners

The DJ memorial photography contest, sponsored and supported by Lakshmi Machine Works every year in memory of its former Chairman and Managing Director D. Jayavarthanavelu, received over 8,500 entries this year.

According to a press release, the contest, which is on since 2012, received 8,617 images from 2,040 participants from 39 countries in creative nature, sunrise/sunset categories.

The contest carried total prize money of ₹10 lakh to identify and recognise talent in photography. The winners were selected by Iqbal Mohamed of Udhagamandalam, Rathika Ramasamy of Chennai and Divya Mudappa of Valparai. K. Maruthachalam was the contest administrator.

The press release said that in each category, two winners were selected and 10 participants received a certificate of merit. The award presentation ceremony was held on July 30. Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu, Chairman and Managing Director of LMW, delivered the special address.

The winners are: Sarang Naik of Mumbai (winner) and Abhishek Purohit of Rajasthan (runner-up) in the creative nature category, Abhilash Viswa, Kerala (winner) and Le Chau Dao, Vietnam (runner-up) in the sunrise/sunset category.