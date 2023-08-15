HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Distribution of certificates of appreciation to police personnel and government employees mark Independence Day celebrations in Coimbatore and Tiruppur

August 15, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati accepting the guard of honour during the 77th Independence Day celebrations at the VOC Park Grounds in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati accepting the guard of honour during the 77th Independence Day celebrations at the VOC Park Grounds in Coimbatore on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Tiruppur District Collector T. Christuraj (second left) handing a prosthetic leg to a beneficiary during the Independence Day celebration on Tuesday.

Tiruppur District Collector T. Christuraj (second left) handing a prosthetic leg to a beneficiary during the Independence Day celebration on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Students of a Corporation school perform cultural programme during the Independence Day celebration at the Coimbatore Corporation office on Tuesday.

Students of a Corporation school perform cultural programme during the Independence Day celebration at the Coimbatore Corporation office on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar handing over certificate of appreciation to a conservancy worker at the Independence Day celebration on Tuesday. Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap (second left), Deputy Mayor R. Vetriselvan (right) and Deputy Commissioner S. Selvasurabi are also in the picture.

Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar handing over certificate of appreciation to a conservancy worker at the Independence Day celebration on Tuesday. Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap (second left), Deputy Mayor R. Vetriselvan (right) and Deputy Commissioner S. Selvasurabi are also in the picture. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Distribution of certificates of appreciation to 109 police personnel and 153 government officials and employees marked the 77th Independence Day celebrations here on Tuesday. Earlier, District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati hoisted the National Flag at the VOC Grounds. He also accepted the guard of honour and reviewed the police parade.

Mr. Pati felicitated the family members of 14 freedom fighters, Tamil movement martyrs, and also the 2023 Tiruvalluvar awardee Iraniyan N.K Ponnusamy.

Commissioner of Police V. Balakrishnan, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Coimbatore range, A. Saravana Sundar and Inspector General of Police, West Zone, K. Bhavaneeswari, Coimbatore City Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) G. Chandeesh, District Revenue Officer M. Sharmila and government officials were present.

At the Coimbatore Corporation, Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar handed over certificates of appreciation to 76 officials and employees of the civic body. Among them, four permanent conservancy workers received ₹2,000 each for over 25 years of their service. Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap, Deputy Mayor R. Vetriselvan and Deputy Commissioner S. Selvasurabi took part in the celebrations.

I-Day 2023 in Tiruppur

In Tiruppur, District Collector T. Christuraj released white doves and tricoloured balloons, along with Tiruppur City Commissioner of Police Praveen Kumar Abhinapu, District Superintendent of Police P. Saminathan and District Revenue Officer T.P.Jai Beam. He presented medals and certificates to 159 people — 52 police personnel including 20 best constables of the city police, 32 of the district police and 107 government officers and employees. He also distributed welfare assistance worth ₹34,36,633 to 52 beneficiaries. 

At the Tiruppur City Municipal Corporation office, Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar with Corporation Commissioner Pavankumar G. Giriyappanavar handed over gold and silver coins to 16 high-scoring school students and loans worth ₹37 lakh to women self-help groups.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu / Independence Day

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.