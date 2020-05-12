Coimbatore

Discount for cotton

The Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) has announced bulk discount for cotton bales with it from 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 cotton seasons.

A press release from CCI said that mall and medium-scale textile industries will benefit from the scheme. Details of the scheme, which is valid till May 31, are available on www.cotcorp.org.in

