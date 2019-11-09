Discharge from Stanley Reservoir stepped up

The outflow from Stanley Reservoir at Mettur has been increased to 16,000 cusecs after considering the demand for more water from farmers in the delta region, according to officials in the Public Works Department.

On Friday, the water level at the dam was 119.5 ft, as against the full reservoir level of 120 ft. The storage was 92,677 mcft and inflow was 7,890 cusecs.

Apart from the 16,000 cusecs let into River Cauvery, 900 cusecs was let into the East-West Canal.

Heavy rain lashed Salem on Thursday night and an average rainfall of 22 mm was recorded. Maximum rainfall was recorded in Sankari --118.3 mm.

An elderly couple died when struck by a lightning on Thursday night. The deceased were identified as Panchalai (65) and Periyasamy (80) of Nallampatti near the Salem Steel Plant.