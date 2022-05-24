Discharge from KRP dam exceeds inflow
The water level in KRP dam stood at 50.45 ft, just short of its full capacity of 52 ft, on Tuesday. The inflow into the dam was 1,500 cusecs and the discharge was 1,626 cusecs.
Even as the rain had stopped, the inflow was high with the continuing rain in Karnataka and the resultant discharge into Kelavarapalli dam in Hosur.
In Hosur, the water level at Kelavarapalli dam stood at 39.20 ft against its total 44.28 ft capacity. The storage was 309.97 tmccft (of the total capacity of 480.86 tmcft).
