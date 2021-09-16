Discharge from Bhavanisagar dam reduced

With the drop in inflow, the discharge from Bhavanisagar dam into River Bhavani was reduced from 5,114 cusecs on Tuesday to 2,205 cusecs on Wednesday.

Following rain in catchment areas, the water level at the dam touched 102 feet against the maximum reservoir level of 105 feet on August 30. As per the flood regulation norms, the quantum of water that could be stored in the dam from August to October is 102 feet and hence the entire inflow was discharged.

At 8 a.m. Wednesday, the water level stood at 102 feet. The storage was 30.31 tmc against the capacity of 32.80 tmc. The inflow was 3,244 cusecs and the discharge was 2,205 cusecs into River Cauvery, 495 cusecs in Kalingarayan Canal and 500 cusecs in Lower Bhavani Project canal.

Meanwhile, the water level at Stanley Reservoir in Mettur Dam stood at 74.69 feet against the full reservoir level of 120 feet here on Wednesday.

Officials of the Public Works Department said that at 8 a.m. the inflow was 9,750 cusecs, while the discharge was 16,000 cusecs into River Cauvery and 650 cusecs into canal. The storage was 36.86 tmc against the capacity of 93.50 tmc.