The Coimbatore Productivity Council (CPC)has announced a one-year diploma course in Quality Management. A release said that those who have completed Class 10, Class 12 or any diploma were eligible to enrol in the part-time course. This will be the course’s fourth batch and the CPC will extend assistance for placements of eligible candidates, according to the release. Those interested shall contact 99524 04302, 73736 63002 and 82200 00371/2/3/4 for further details

Online meeting

Coimbatore Speakers Forum of Toastmasters International will conduct an online (Zoom platform) meeting on July 16 to improve communication skills. The meeting number is 870 8197 2333 and those interested may contact 95004 02317 or 99946 06591 on WhatsApp for details.

Samples collected

Officials from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board collected samples from Nallar and Noyyal rivers in Tiruppur in the presence of District Collector S. Vineeth to check for the extent of pollution. The sample for River Nallar was collected at the common effluent treatment plant (CETP) at Angeripalayam and the sample for River Noyyal was collected from the CETP in Kasipalayam.