Hearing impaired persons highlight demands in districts

Differently abled persons staged a protest in front of the Salem Collectorate on Friday highlighting their demands, including financial assistance of ₹3,000.

More than 100 people participated in the protest under the banner of the Salem District Deaf General Welfare Development Association stressing their 19-point demands. They submitted a petition to Collector S. Karmegam regarding their demands. They urged in the petition to provide a 1% reservation for differently abled people with 80% hearing impairment in Group 4 service without conducting exams. Monthly financial assistance be increased to ₹3,000, they said.

Members of the District Deaf Association staging a demonstration in Krishnagiri on Friday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

Staff in tahsildar offices, hospitals, and courts should be trained to recognise the signs of the differently abled. Driving licence need to be issued as per court order for hearing impaired persons. Differently abled identity cards should be issued like smart cards and Increase the age of the differently abled to 70 for receiving mobile phones, they added in the petition.

Krishnagiri

Members of Krishnagiri District Deaf Association staged a protest demonstration over a raft of demands on Friday.

Sign language course shall be made mandatory in teachers training institutes, increase disability assistance and the same must be disbursed through the Department of the Differently Abled and not through the Revenue Department, the protesters said.

The State Welfare Board for the Differently Abled must be inducted with the office-bearers of the Deaf Association , the protesters said.