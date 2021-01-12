Differently-abled persons demand levelling of ground allotted to them

Urging the district administration to level the ground allotted to them in a hillock, members of the Erode District Differently-Abled Welfare Association continued their sit-in-protest on the Taluk Office premises here for the second consecutive day here on Tuesday.
Led by its president S. Durairaj, members said that land was identified for constructing houses for 82 differently abled persons at Nalla Goundan Palayam at Chithode on December 21, 2018. However, the land is full of boulders and without levelling the ground, houses cannot be constructed. In November, members staged a protest after which Erode Revenue Divisional Officer Saibudeen assured to level the ground. But, the earthmover inducted into service removed the rocks and the land was not levelled. Hence, urging the administration to level the ground, members began their protest on Monday.
Tahsildar Parimala Devi and Town DSP Raju held talks with them during which members said that until the work is undertaken, they will not withdraw their protest. They said that 2.1 acre was identified for them which are full of boulders and levelling would take at least ₹ 15 lakh. They said that they are unable to bear the cost and wanted the administration to carry out the work.
Members said that they are ready to accept alternative land, but they wanted all the 82 members to be allotted site at the same place. They opposed any move to classify them based on caste and allocation of land.
