Coimbatore

Dheeran Chinnamalai remembered

SALEM

Tributes were paid to Dheeran Chinnamalai on his memorial day at Sankari Fort in Salem recently.

Minister for Social Welfare V. Saroja offered floral tributes to Dheeran Chinnamalai’s portrait at Sankari Fort and at the memorial pillar in Sankari. She also placed a wreath in honour of the freedom fighter. Others who paid tributes include District Collector S.A. Raman, Superintendent of Police S. Deepa Ganiger, Rajya Sabha MP N. Chandrasekaran, and Namakkal MP A.K.P.Chinraj.

Freedom fighter Dheeran Chinnamalai was hanged at Sankari Fort by the British for revolting against the regime.

