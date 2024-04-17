GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dheeran Chinnamalai remembered on his birth anniversary

April 17, 2024 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara paying floral tributes to the statue of Dheeran Chinnamalai at Odanilai in Erode district in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara paying floral tributes to the statue of Dheeran Chinnamalai at Odanilai in Erode district in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

District collector Raja Gopal Sunkara garlanded a statue of freedom fighter Dheeran Chinnamalai on his birth anniversary on Wednesday.

Born on April 17, 1756, at Melapalayam village near Kangeryam, the freedom fighter’s birth anniversary is observed every year by the State government. The collector garlanded the statue in the presence of district revenue officer at Mani Mandapam, Odanilai in Arachalur Town panchayat.

In Salem, District Revenue Officer P. Menaha paid floral tributes at the freedom fighter’s memorial pillar in Sankari. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami also paid tributes to the freedom fighter at his residence at Nedunchalai Nagar in the city.

