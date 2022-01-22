Dharmapuri Collector reviews preparedness for pulse polio drive

An intensive mass polio immunisation camp is proposed to be conducted across the district on January 27. In its wake, Collector S. Dhivyadarshini presided over a district-level coordination committee meeting to ascertain the preparedness to conduct the mass scale immunisation drive in the midst of the pandemic, at the Collectorate on Saturday.

The administration has geared up to cover 1,47,595 children under five years of age in the mass immunisation camp. According to the administration, the mass camp for polio eradication last year iwitnessed coverage of 1,53,919 lakh children under five years of age.

Given the scale of coverage, a total of 984 vaccination centres are prepared across the district.This includes 964 immunisation camps in rural areas, and 20 camps in municipalities. The camps will be spread across all public places including bus stations, places of worship, railway stations, all primary health centres, government hospitals, taluk hospitals among others.

Over 4,080 government staff drawn from across various line departments including public health, school education, integrated child health services, rural development agency, and volunteers from women’s self-help groups and Rotary Club are proposed to be engaged in the immunisation programme.

In addition, to expand coverage of migrant population, nomadic communities, and homeless, the administration is setting up 18 mobile vans for administration of polio drops. Over 58 vehicles are engaged across the district for distribution of drops.