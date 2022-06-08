Dharmapuri Collector cautions against fake Whatsapp message

The district administration has issued an advisory warning the public against a fake forward doing rounds on whatsapp promising employment with the Veterinary Department in the district.

The message promising of a recruitment drive for the posts of animal handler cum driver with the Veterinary Department, after a 90-day training period has been doing the rounds.

The forward claimed there were 160 vacancies with a minimum of five vacancies in each district and that those interested needed to register.

The district administration swung to action debunking the Whatsapp forward as fake. Issuing an advisory, Collector S. Dhivyadarshini cautioned the public against getting duped relying on such forwards.