Devotees seek conduct of Salem Kottai Mariamman temple kumbabhishekam in Tamil

October 09, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - Salem

Devotees of Salem Kottai Mariamman temple have urged the district administration to conduct kumbabhishekam in Tamil. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party has urged the government to declare a local holiday for the consecration..

The kumbabhishekam of the temple is to be held on October 27, and works are going on for the event.

On Monday, devotees of the temple, named Tamil Kudamuzhukku Kootiyakkam, came to the Collectorate and submitted a petition. They said that as per court orders, the kumbabhishekam was to be performed in Tamil. Action should be taken against those seeking conduct of the ceremony in Sanskrit, which is against the policy decision of the State Government, the High Court order, and the custom of Mariamman temple.

The Ulaga Tamil Kazhagam, Tamil Nadu Desiya Iyakkam, and Uyirmai Tamil Sangam also urged conduct of kumbabhishekam in Tamil.

Many religious outfits conducted signature campaigns in this regard and handed over the petitions to the Assistant Commissioner of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department on September 15, and on October 5.

In Amman temples, while Tamil is the puja language and Tamil people are appointed as priests, it is not acceptable to conduct kumbabhishekam in Sanskrit. The High Court had directed the Tamil Nadu government to form a committee and conduct kumbabhishekam in temples in Tamil. Recently, the kumbabhishekam of Palani temple was performed in Tamil, they added in the petition.

On behalf of the BJP, a petition was submitted to District Collector S. Karmegam demanding local holiday for the event. They said that lakhs of people are expected to participate in the event.