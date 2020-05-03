Desilting of major drains completed in Erode

After many years, Corporation has completed desilting major drains located in the busy market areas in the city.

Manikoondu, R.K.V. Road, Eswaran Kovil Street and Kottai are the hub for textile shops, grocery items, vegetable markets, utensil shops, and other commercial establishments in the city.

Since these areas are busy doing business on all the days, except for cleaning the roads, drainage channels were not desilted for many years now. The channels were filled with mud, waste, garbage and other waste materials as water flow is very poor.

Also, most of the shops had extended their shops on the channels and had constructed slabs on it as desilting activities could not be undertaken in all these years.

Due to the nationwide lockdown, all the shops in the busy areas were closed and the busy stretch wore a deserted look. Hence, the corporation decided to carry out desilting works in the drains and began works at Kongalamman Kovil Street, and Gani Market area on April 26.

Earthmover

Desilting works with the help of earthmover was carried out in Manikoondu areas and on the entire R.K.V. Road stretch.

At many places, the width of the channel is narrow and hence the deposited waste has to be removed manually by conservancy workers.

Officials said that after the works, water can flow easily in the drains which will prevent overflowing of drains during rainy season.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan said that all the major drains in the area were desilted and the works were completed.