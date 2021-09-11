Demolition of old commercial complex at Erode central bus stand begins

The terminus will be modernised at ₹ 39.50 crore under the Smart Cities Mission

Demolition of the old commercial complex at the Corporation’s central bus stand began here on Saturday to pave way for the construction of a new one at ₹ 14.14 crore.

The bus stand and the commercial complex were constructed in 1973. Under the Smart Cities Mission, the civic body has proposed to modernise the terminus, including demolishing the structurally unstable complex and constructing a new one, at a total cost of ₹ 39.50 crore. The Corporation served notices on the merchants occupying the complex to vacate the shops. Members of the Erode Bus Stand Merchants Association filed a writ petition in the Madras High Court against the notice. However, the court said implementing the project was the government’s policy decision and gave time till August 31, 2021 for merchants to vacate. On the last day of the deadline, the merchants removed their belongings and vacated the shops. On Saturday, the contractor began demolishing the old complex and the work is expected to be completed in three days. Officials said that after removing the debris from the construction site, work will commence to lay foundation for the new complex. Meanwhile, modernisation works at ₹ 15.94 crore, establishing an additional parking lot and bus stand for mini buses at ₹ 5.76 crore, development works, including construction of a compound wall at ₹ 9.48 crore have commenced.