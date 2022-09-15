Davis Park in Udhagamandalam to be renovated 

The neglected Davis Park in Udhagamandalam, which had become a grazing area for cattle and drinking spot for tipplers, is to be renovated and reopened to the public at a cost of ₹ 91 lakh.

The renovation work at the park has already begun, with Udhagamandalam Municipality (UMC) Commissioner, M. Gandhiraj, said that once the park is cleaned, a new compound wall will be constructed to ensure that cattle and wild boar are kept out from the park. “There will also be a water feature that will be erected at the centre, and on completion of the works, the park will once again be opened to the public to enjoy,” he added.

G. Janardhanan, president of the Ooty Public Awareness Association, welcomed the move, stating that the park had become an eyesore in the centre of town. “People were also illegally entering the park and were consuming alcohol there and littering. We hope that the renovation will ensure that this is stopped and the public can enjoy the space,” he said.

The municipality also plans to plant saplings and other flora to spruce up the surroundings of the park, which have become overrun with weeds. “The municipality should ensure that the plants that they introduce are native, preferably fruiting trees, as there are a lack of spaces in the Nilgiris, where the unique Shola species of trees are given center-stage,” said Mr. Janardhanan.

Mr. Gandhiraj said that the municipality was in discussions with the Forest Department about the species of flora that will be planted at Davis Park. He also said that funds for the renovation of the park were raised through the Kalaignar Nagarpura Membattu Thittam (KNMT). Once renovated, the park would be reopened to the public after a gap of more than three years.