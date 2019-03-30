Damaged portions of Nanjundapuram Road to be re-laid soon

The State Highways Department plans to re-lay in a week or so the damaged portions of the Nanjundapuram Road.

An official of the Department said that the road was dug up in several places as the Corporation was laying water pipelines. The works are almost over. “We will repair the damaged portions in a week,” the official said.

Coimbatore Corporation had taken up laying of drinking water pipeline (feeder line) for 1.2 km and the work was completed two weeks ago. It is now attending to minor leaks, if any, said sources in the local body.

According to K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, the Highways Department should re-lay the road only after ensuring there are no leaks in the pipeline. Only then will there be no further damage to the road. However, the Corporation or the Highways Department should at least level the road in places where it was dug up. With diversion of traffic to Nanjundapuram Road because of the Ukkadam flyover works, vehicle movement is heavy on the stretch and the risks are more for two-wheelers when there is gravel on the road. Hence, till the road is re-laid, works should be taken up to reduce risks for motorists, he said.

(with inputs from Karthik Madhavan)