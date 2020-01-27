Cultural events highlight of fete

Traditional dance performances by people from local communities as well as school children were the highlight of the Republic Day function organised at the Government Arts College here on Sunday.

The Nilgiris District Collector J. Innocent Divya unfurled the Tricolour and was accompanied by District Superintendent of Police V Sasi Mohan as they received the salute from the police personnel, home guards and members of the National Cadet Corps, who participated in the parade.

Ms. Divya then distributed welfare assistance amounting to ₹91.31 lakh to 58 beneficiaries at the event.

The Collector handed over cheques to the heads of Kathadimattam Government Higher Secondary School, the Sullikoodu Government High School, the Kowhatty Panchayat Union Middle School and the Kesalada Panchayat Union Primary School, which were selected by the School Education Department to be among the best performing schools in the district.

A total of 169 staff from various government departments were also felicitated by the Collector for their good work over the past year. Students from schools across the Nilgiris staged dance and cultural performances at the celebrations. Students from the Havoor Panchayat Union Primary School once again took the honours as the best performers for the third consecutive year.

In Coonoor, the municipality organised an event to honour nine sanitary workers for their excellent work over the last year.

Awards were given to the sanitary workers at the event, with the Municipal Commissioner K. Balu and P.J. Vasanthan, trustee of “Clean Coonoor,” an NGO, in attendance at the event.