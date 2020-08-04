Critical care facilities for COVID-19 patients improved at Salem GH

Critical care facilities have been ramped up at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital here to treat COVID-19 patients.
The hospital is the tertiary centre for COVID-19 treatment in the district and with the set up of COVID-19 care centres in the district, admission to the government facility is restricted to serious cases. At present, the hospital has 500 beds in the COVID-19 block and over 400 active cases are under treatment.
According to Dean R. Balajinathan, “Beds for patients in critical condition have been increased from 50 to 75. Oxygen lines have been ensured for all the 500 beds in the block. Earlier, only 300 beds had oxygen lines,” he said.
Two haemodialysis units have been arranged exclusively for COVID-19 patients and a 1000-litre R.O plant has been set up for the purpose.
Dr. Balajinathan said that the bodies from the hospital are double packed with polythene and body bags as part of safety measure.
