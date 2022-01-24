Coimbatore

CPI condemns Centre for rejecting TN’s Republic Day tableau

Communist Party of India on Monday condemned the Centre for rejecting Tamil Nadu’s tableau during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi. protested infront of Salem Collectorate on Monday condemning the Centre for rejecting Tamil Nadu’s float from Republic Day’s parade.

Staging a protest in front of the Collectorate, the party cadre accused the Union government for disrespecting the freedom fighters from the State.

The State’s tableau was designed based on the theme ‘Tamil Nadu in the freedom struggle’. The tableau depicted freedom fighters V.O. Chidambaranar, Poet Subramania Bharathi, Rani Velu Nachiyar and Marudhupandiyar brothers. The tableau is expected to be showcased during Republic Day celebrations in Chennai.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 24, 2022 4:59:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/cpi-condemns-centre-for-rejecting-tns-republic-day-tableau/article38318692.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY