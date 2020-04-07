COVID-19: under trials released

Following directive from Supreme Court and the Madras High Court, the district judiciary along with the district legal services authority has released under trials lodged in prisons for petty offences here in the district.

Speaking to reporters, Additional Judge and Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority Tamil Selvan said that interim bail was given to persons lodged in sub-jails for petty offences and for undertrials to free the jails enabling physical distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to Judge Tamil Selvan, applications were received by para-legal volunteers of the DLSA, and the applications were processed and bail was granted. Those who are still lodged in prisons for small crimes, may be seek out the district legal aid services authority, Mr.Tamil Selvan said.

Further, public is advised not to break the curfew and push the police to book cases that would entail arrest and remand in times such as these.