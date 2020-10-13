COVID-19 toll crosses 500-mark in Coimbatore district

Coimbatore district saw the total COVID-19 toll exceeding the 500-mark on Tuesday with the death of five patients aged 35, 64, 67, 64, and 74. The toll stood at 502.

With the reporting of 398 fresh cases on Tuesday, the district’s overall tally stood at 37,919.

Of these, 32,653 recovered and 4,764 were active cases. On Tuesday, 478 patients were discharged from various hospitals.

Tiruppur reported 166 cases, taking the district’s tally to 10,367. With the death of four persons aged 57, 69, 66 and 72, the toll stood at 160.

Of the total cases, 8,878 recovered and 1,329 were active cases. On Tuesday, 116 patients were discharged.

All the 277 cases reported in Salem were indigenous including 173 in Salem Corporation limits.

Close to 30 patients returned from Namakkal, Coimbatore, Dharmapuri, Kallakuruchi and Karur. Three patients aged 78, 54 and 43 died in Salem.

In Namakkal, 129 persons tested positive of whom 13 returned from Erode, Karur, Salem, Chennai, Tiruchi, Coimbatore and Thenkasi.

In the Nilgiris, 123 persons tested positive. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stood at 5,635, with 727 persons undergoing treatment.

The toll in the district increased from 30 to 31 on Tuesday.

Erode district reported 106 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 8,527. While 160 persons were discharged, 1,062 persons continue to be under treatment. Two persons died, taking the toll to 104.

In Dharmapuri, 104 indigenous cases were reported and in Krishnagiri 85.