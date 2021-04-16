COVID-19| Salem reports three deaths and 214 fresh cases

Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri record one COVID-19 death each

Salem district on Friday reported 214 fresh COVID-19 cases, all indigenous, and three deaths.

According to officials, 110 cases were reported in Salem Corporation limits. As per bulletin, a man aged 56 and a woman aged 92 died at the Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital, and a man aged 65 died at a private hospital.

As many as 171 employees of the Salem Railway Division were vaccinated at a special camp held at the railway hospital in coordination with the Salem Corporation.

Namakkal district reported 109 cases, all indigenous.

132 cases in Erode

Erode district reported 132 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 16,572. While 63 persons were discharged, 892 persons continue to be under treatment.

Krishnagiri district reported 167 fresh cases and one death on Friday. There are 1,038 active cases and 46 persons were discharged after recovery on Friday.

The 88 fresh cases reported in Dharmapuri on Friday, took the overall tally to 9,820. The district reported one death. The active cases stood at 589 and a total of 25 persons were discharged after recovery.