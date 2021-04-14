COVID-19| Salem district sees 175 new cases, two deaths

Erode reports 153 new cases and Krishnagiri 156

Salem district on Wednesday reported 175 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the district’s tally to 34,941.

Ninety-five persons were discharged after recovering from the disease and 1,116 persons are under treatment. The death of two persons due to COVID-19 raised the district’s toll to 473.

Erode district reported 153 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 16,293. While 74 persons were discharged, 707 continue to be under treatment.

Namakkal district reported 81 cases and the district’s tally rose to 12,740. While 25 persons were discharged, 498 are under treatment.

Krishnagiri recorded 156 fresh cases on Wednesday, taking the district’s tally to 9,846. The district has 773 active cases and 47 persons were discharged after recovery.

The 91 fresh cases reported in Dharmapuri on Wednesday took the district’s tally to 7,289 . The district as of date has 470 active cases. Nine persons were discharged after recovery.