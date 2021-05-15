COVID-19 relief distribution launched in districts

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani inaugurated the distribution of the first instalment of COVID-19 relief fund for ration rice cardholders in Coimbatore on Saturday.

A sum of ₹2,000 will be provided to 10,18,637 rice cardholders in the district through 1,401 fair price shops. ₹203.72 crore had been earmarked for the scheme, he said after inaugurating the scheme at Mani Higher Secondary School in Pappanaickenpalayam. Tokens were issued from May 10 at all the fair price shops for relief distribution.

The number of beneficiaries receiving the amount between 8 a.m. and 12 noon every day will be limited to 200 rice cardholders per ration shop to ensure physical distancing norms, Mr. Sakkarapani noted.

Many fair price shops in Coimbatore saw long queues despite the showers on Saturday morning for receiving the amount.

In Tiruppur district, Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan and Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj inaugurated the distribution of the cash relief at Dharapuram.

Mr. Saminathan said that 7,30,279 rice cardholders would be the beneficiaries in the district. District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan and other officials were present at the inaugural event.

A total of 7,15,273 rice card holders in Erode district will receive the first instalment within a week, said S. Muthusamy, Minister for Housing and Urban Development.

The Minister in the presence of Collector C. Kathiravan inaugurated the distribution of assistance at a ration shop in Manickampalayam Housing Unit. He said that assistance would be distributed to 6,38,558 rice cardholders, 67,957 Antyodaya cardholders, 1,494 policemen cardholders, 33 Annapoorna Scheme cardholders and 1,353 people living at the Sri Lankan Tamil Repatriation camps in the district. “A total of ₹142.48 crore has been allotted for the purpose”, he said.

Explaining various measures taken to control the spread of COVID-19, Mr. Muthusamy said that an in-charge has been appointed for every 100 houses to check for fever and other symptoms in people.

Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai, District Revenue Officer P. Murugesan and other officials were present.

In Dharmapuri, the disbursement of cash relief commenced under the aegis of the District Collector S.P. Karthika. This envisions disbursement of ₹87.79 crore as first instalment to 4,38,965 family cards eligible for rice through the public distribution system.

According to the administration, a total of 4,38,965 family cardholders will be covered through 107 public distribution system outlets.