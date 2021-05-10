COVID-19| Officials appointed to coordinate contributions

The Coimbatore district administration on Monday appointed six officials to coordinate contributions from individuals and private organisations in the fight against COVID-19.

In a press release, District Collector S. Nagarajan said that many private organisations have come forward to support the district administration during the second wave of the pandemic and voluntary organisations also offered to provide food to the people who are unable to afford it during the lockdown.

Those wishing to contribute may contact the following six officials:

Rameshkumar, Project Director of Mahalir Thittam (94440 94251 and 0422-2301855); T. Maheshkumar, Special Tahsildar (Election) (99405 59393 and 0422-2303786); Mohandas, District Rural Development Agency (99944 69494 and 0422-2301547); M. Raveendran, Dean of Government Medical College and ESI Hospital (98422 51132 and 0422-2574391); A. Nirmala, Dean of Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (94430 25300 and 0422-2301393) and G. Ramesh Kumar, Deputy Director of Health Services (63695 66177 and 0422-2220351), a press release said.